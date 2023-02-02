Sara M. Johnson

Email: sjohnson@vrakascpas.com
Website: https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone: (262) 798-7658
Website: https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone: (262) 798-7658
Previously a Principal, Sara has been promoted to Shareholder in the firm’s audit department. As an Audit Shareholder, Sara’s primary role at the firm includes performing and managing financial statement audit/review engagements, advising clients on new accounting standards, and assisting with client mergers/acquisitions. Sara will also oversee the firm’s employee benefit plan audit practice which currently audits over 150 benefit plans annually.