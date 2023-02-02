This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Sara M. Johnson

Vrakas Promotes Sara M. Johnson to Shareholder

Email: sjohnson@vrakascpas.com
Website: https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone: (262) 798-7658

 

Previously a Principal, Sara has been promoted to Shareholder in the firm’s audit department. As an Audit Shareholder, Sara’s primary role at the firm includes performing and managing financial statement audit/review engagements, advising clients on new accounting standards, and assisting with client mergers/acquisitions. Sara will also oversee the firm’s employee benefit plan audit practice which currently audits over 150 benefit plans annually.

