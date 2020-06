This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Sandra Peterson Branigan Communications names Sandra Peterson to newly created position Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: speterson@branigan.biz

Website: http://branigan.biz/

Phone: (414) 459-3940



(414) 459-3940 Sandra Peterson has joined Branigan Communications to lead the company’s established reputation management group in the newly created role of director of crisis communications and reputation management.