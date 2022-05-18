This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Sally Siegel

Sally Siegel joins Branigan as Vice President, Account Service

Email: ssiegel@braniganinc.com
Website: https://www.braniganinc.com/
Phone: (414) 359-3497

 

Sally Siegel has been named vice president, account service, for Branigan Inc. In this newly created position, Siegel will lead the firm’s account service team—focusing on driving business results for clients and relationship management.

Siegel comes to Branigan with over 20 years of experience in marketing, advertising, digital strategy and social media in both the agency and corporate marketing settings. She previously held the title of director of marketing for the Falk Ruvin Gallagher Team of Keller Williams Realty.

