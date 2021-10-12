This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Sal Angelo

Grunau names Sal Angelo as VP of Mechanical

Email: sal.angelo@grunau.us
Website: https://www.grunau.com/
Phone: (414) 216-6900

   

Sal Angelo is promoted to Vice President of Mechanical with Grunau Company. In this role, Sal will oversee all Mechanical operations and the Grunau Metals business. In addition, he will join the ranks of Grunau’s Executive Leadership Team. Sal has been with the Company for 21 years. He has built a great reputation among the many service and facility directors across the Milwaukee skyline. Grunau is excited for Sal’s expanded leadership and influence in the organization.

