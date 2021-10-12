Sal Angelo is promoted to Vice President of Mechanical with Grunau Company. In this role, Sal will oversee all Mechanical operations and the Grunau Metals business. In addition, he will join the ranks of Grunau’s Executive Leadership Team. Sal has been with the Company for 21 years. He has built a great reputation among the many service and facility directors across the Milwaukee skyline. Grunau is excited for Sal’s expanded leadership and influence in the organization.