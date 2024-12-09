CEO

Bear Real Estate Group | Kenosha

S.R. Mills is the chief executive officer and a principal of Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group, a family of real estate development, construction and property management companies. Bear’s footprint of active projects and real estate holdings includes more than 20 states, with offices in Kenosha, Madison, Chicago and Jackson, Wyoming. Mills joined the Bear Real Estate Group in 2002. Prior to his career with Bear, he worked with several technology companies in northern California.

Education: Bachelor’s, St. Cloud State University; master’s, Roosevelt University

Highlights from the past 12 months: “Over the prior year, our team navigated very volatile capital markets and successfully closed and started construction on $550 million in development projects. It truly was a team effort that required grit and creative problem-solving skills.”

Thing to learn this year: “I need to learn how to solve a Rubik’s Cube. My son has been able to do it for years, and I need a few more tricks to impress his little sisters.”

First and most recent concert: “My first show was the Grateful Dead at Alpine Valley in 1989, and the most recent was Black Pumas.”

Buzzword you never want to hear again: “‘Bespoke.’ I’m not sure why it irritates me other than it being used far too often.”

2022 Wisconsin 275 Profile

Real Estate and Development | Real Estate

CEO

Bear Real Estate Group | Kenosha

S.R. Mills is chief executive officer of Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group, a family of companies that includes Bear Commercial, Bear Homes, Bear Capital, Bear Development, Bear Property Management and CMA-Construction Management Associates. Bear Development has been involved with the acquisition and development of residential, multifamily, hospitality, retail, office and industrial projects throughout southeastern Wisconsin and outside the state. Earlier this year, Bear Development and Kacmarcik Enterprises announced plans for Iron District MKE, a $160 million sports and entertainment development in downtown Milwaukee that would include an 8,000-seat soccer stadium.

Education: Bachelor’s, St. Cloud State University; master’s Roosevelt University

Hobby/passion: “Gardening, snowboarding, hunting, wake surfing, fishing, but first and foremost my wife and kids. Anything I do with them is the most important.”

Career advice: “When you think you’re exhausted, can’t go any further and need to stop, that’s likely half as far as you can really go.”

Book you think everyone should read: “‘Never Split the Difference’ by Chris Voss – unless we’re on the opposite end of a negotiation. Then I suggest any book but that.”

Business leaders you would like to have dinner with: “Sam Zell and Peter Theil. They’re both contrarians that stick to their business principles, regardless of criticism.”