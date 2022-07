This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Ryan P. Heiden Ryan P. Heiden has been promoted to Shareholder at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: ryan.heiden@vonbriesen.com

Website: http://www.vonbriesen.com

Phone: (414) 276-1122



(414) 276-1122 Ryan P. Heiden is a member of the Government Law Group in the Milwaukee office. He focuses his practice on school law and public sector labor and employment including pupil issues, expulsions, Open Meetings and Public Records Laws.