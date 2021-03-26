Email: roconnor@ixoniabank.com
Website: https://www.ixoniabank.com
Phone: (262) 560-7340
Ixonia Bank proudly announces that it has appointed Ryan O’Connor as its new Senior Vice President & Chief Operations Officer. Ryan will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will be directly responsible for the management of deposit and loan operations, customer solutions and information technology. He also will be a participant in the development and execution of the bank’s operational and strategic initiatives.