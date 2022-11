This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Ryan D. Schultz Operose Advisors names Ryan D. Schultz as shareholder.

(414) 246-8401 Operose Advisors announced today that Ryan D. Schultz has become a shareholder in its holding company (Beulah Holdings LLC). Schultz is a Shareholder & Executive Vice President, a member of the Board of Directors and principal of Fiduciary Dev. Inc.