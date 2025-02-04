Rosheen joins as Landscape Architecture Group Leader. She joins The Sigma Group after founding and working at New Eden Landscape Architecture for over 20 years.
Rosheen Styczinski
The Sigma Group Welcomes Rosheen Styczinski FASLA
