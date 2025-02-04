Login
Rosheen Styczinski

The Sigma Group Welcomes Rosheen Styczinski FASLA

Rosheen joins as Landscape Architecture Group Leader. She joins The Sigma Group after founding and working at New Eden Landscape Architecture for over 20 years.

rstyczinski@thesigmagroup.com
https://thesigmagroup.com
(414) 643-4200

