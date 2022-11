This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Robin Baker St. Coletta of Wisconsin Promotes Baker to Executive Vice President Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: rbaker@stcolettawi.org

Website: https://www.stcolettawi.org/

Phone: (920) 674-8331



(920) 674-8331 St. Coletta of Wisconsin announces the promotion of Robin Baker to Executive Vice President. Baker specializes in business strategy, branding & fundraising and will focus on long-term initiatives to strengthen the organization’s mission.