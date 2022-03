This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Roberto Salinas Joins Johnson Financial Group as SVP, Director of Treasury Management

Website: https://www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com/

Phone: (414) 220-5061



Roberto Salinas has joined Johnson Financial Group as SVP, Director of Treasury Management. With over 20 years of industry experience, Salinas leads a team of treasury management professionals to help businesses streamline cash management functions.