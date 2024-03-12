Logout
Rob Jacques

West Bend Insurance Company announces Jacques appointment as CEO

In a significant leadership transition, West Bend Insurance Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Jacques to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jacques, who has dedicated over 24 years to the company, also currently holds the position as President an appointment he’s held since 2022 where he represented the Commercial Enterprise division as a senior officer. In his expanded role as President and CEO, Jacques is set to guide West Bend’s corporate strategies and operating principles into a new era.

