Perlick is pleased to announce Rebecca Smith Edwards joined Perlick, as the new Vice President of Marketing. Rebecca has over 20 years of experience from prior product management, marketing, and sales roles, including her most recent role as Vice President of Sales at Master Lock. Rebecca’s prior experience will be incremental in transforming Perlick into a more consumer-focused and innovation-driven organization.

Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers, and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.