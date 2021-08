This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Rebecca Brown Creative Business Interiors Names Rebecca Brown Vice President Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: rebecca.brown@creativebusinessinteriors.com

Website: http://creativebusinessinteriors.com/

Phone: (414) 545-8500



(414) 545-8500 Creative Business Interiors has promoted Rebecca Brown to Vice President. Brown previously served as the Director of Business Development. Brown’s proven leadership makes her the foundation for the next generation of senior management at Creative.