Radius Packaging’s Angela Breitbach Wins Plastics News CFO of the Year Award

NEW BERLIN, WI (August 11, 2022) – Radius Packaging, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”), a leading rigid plastic packaging provider in the Midwest, is proud to announce that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Angela Breitbach, was recently named the winner of the 2022 Plastics News Chief Financial Officer of the Year award.

Ms. Breitbach joined Radius Packaging, formerly known as Schoeneck Containers, in 2008 as a Staff Accountant and has led the Company’s finance organization since 2017. Through her effective leadership and tireless commitment to the Company, she earned the Chief Financial Officer title in fall 2020.

“I’m honored to accept this award and thankful to Plastics News for the recognition,” said Ms. Breitbach. “This award is a reflection of the hard work that everyone at Radius puts in on a daily basis to be the best partner we can be to our valued customers.”

“Having worked alongside Angela for almost a decade and witnessing her growth as a leader of the Company, I’m incredibly proud to see her earn this award,” said Tom Frank, President & CEO of Radius. “Her impact on Radius goes beyond the finance organization and extends to all facets of the business, including operations, engineering, and sales and customer service. The discipline and insights she provides allow us to make the right decisions for the Company and our customers. I look forward to many more years working with Angela to continue growing Radius and providing our customers the service levels they’ve come to expect from us.”

About Radius Packaging, Inc.

Radius Packaging, formerly Schoeneck Containers, is a leading manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging products in the Midwest. With blow molding, injection molding and labeling capabilities, Radius offers complete rigid plastic packaging solutions. From either its state-of-the-art Delavan, WI facility or its New Berlin, WI headquarters, Radius offers the expertise and flexibility to deliver off-the-shelf, tailored, and custom solutions for a wide variety of applications. Radius customers include many blue chip national and regional consumer packaged goods companies and contract packagers and fillers serving a diverse set of markets, including food and specialty beverage, home care, professional cleaning, nutrition and wellness and pet care. Radius specializes in short- to mid-run packaging solutions for even the most complex needs. From concept to commercialization, Radius creates innovative, functional, and sustainable solutions supported by a dedicated team of packaging experts who put customers first.