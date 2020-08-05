EDUCATION: University of Wisconsin (Milwaukee, WI)

BSI is pleased to announce that Rachel Rivera has been promoted to Business Development and Market Manager. Rachel started with BSI in May of 2019 and has over 12 years of experience and industry knowledge in both commercial and residential interiors. Rachel is active in the community and specializes in building long-term relationships. She will continue these initiatives, directing business development efforts and aligning BSI’s resources and solutions across all market segments.