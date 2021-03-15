ProCamp® by Van Horn Takes “Van Life” to the Next Level to Experience From Anywhere; Whether For Several Weeks or Just the Weekend

Van Horn Automotive Group is releasing a new series of Class B motorhomes into the market — ProCamp by Van Horn. Over the past few years, one of the biggest trends in travel is the “camper van”; a compact RV designed for a comfortable travel experience without the intimidating size of a large motor coach. The ProCamp is built on a RAM ProMaster 3500 Chassis for smooth driving and easy parking, and upfitted with amenities like an adjustable bed, convertible bench seat, galley kitchen, and creative storage. Its versatile design makes it a great solution for the outdoor enthusiast to pursue adventure for days or weeks at a time.

Van Horn Automotive Group is one of the largest RAM ProMaster dealers in the Midwest. “We were selling a lot of ProMaster vans to people who were customizing the interior for living on the road,” said Adam Gaedke, Vice President Dealership Operations, Van Horn Automotive Group. “After seeing a few designs and considering our resources, I had the idea that we could do this ourselves.” This inspiration led Adam to reach out to a childhood friend, Adam Schneider, Manager of CW Upfits, LLC and President and CEO of ConceptWorks, Inc. in Elkhart Lake. “I saw the ProCamp as a great showcase opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities,” said Schneider. “We really took a utilitarian approach to the build. Everything was designed with intention and foresight.”

ProCamp by Van Horn combines luxury with utility to provide the best value in the market. The roof features a rack around the perimeter and low-maintenance composite decking with an access ladder on the back. A motorized awning can be extended from the side for extra shelter; complete with LED lights for illumination beyond the campfire. The interior features natural maple cabinetry and stylish satin finish push-to-close door latches. Solid surface countertops are easy to clean and a 15-inch stainless steel sink with gooseneck faucet uses fresh water from a tucked away storage container. An RV queen-sized bed frame can be adjusted up or down with linear actuators, and the bench below can also convert to a bed with 4-inch foam cushions. Two rear captain chairs provide additional seating and a small table offers beverage holders, added storage, GFCI outlets and USB charging. Roof-mounted solar panels feed an 1800W inverter for off-grid power. “This van really looks like a high-end home when you enter,” said Gaedke. “You could live in it if you wanted to, or just spend a weekend in it. Any activity you want to do outdoors, it’s completely versatile for whatever your lifestyle demands.”

About Van Horn Automotive Group

Van Horn Automotive Group, Inc. is a family born, employee owned automotive group with headquarters in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Founded in 1966 by Joe Van Horn as a single Chevrolet dealership, and purchased by his children: Chuck and Teresa, Van Horn Automotive Group has grown to include 17 automotive dealerships, a finance company, a real estate business and several insurance companies. The group employs over 650 people throughout Wisconsin and Iowa. For employment opportunities visit the Careers page at www.vhcars.com.

About CW Upfits

Established in 2020, CW Upfits, LLC focuses on the functional design and development of custom upfits for cargo vans. CW Upfits, LLC has a manufacturing agreement with ConceptWorks, Inc. for the tangible execution of these upfits. Learn more at www.cwupfits.com.

About ConceptWorks

Founded in 1984, ConceptWorks, Inc. started as a cabinet shop called Sheboygan County Woodworking. Since then, craftsmanship has evolved, scope of work has grown exponentially, and their customer base has progressed to include a variety of common household brands. At ConceptWorks, their mission is to exceed customer expectations in quality, timing, and innovation – through creative thinking and a relentless desire to be the best at what they do all day, every day. Values include hard work, commitment, determination, accountability, integrity, and attention to detail. Learn more at www.conceptworks.com.

The ProCamp by Van Horn is your path to adventure. With a spacious interior, creative storage, thoughtful features and power where you need it, the ProCamp has the versatility to help you pursue your hobbies and travel without limits.