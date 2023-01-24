Polina Makievsky has been named President & CEO of Penfield Children’s Center, an organization that serves children with and without disabilities in Milwaukee by providing early education, health and wellness services, and family programs.

For over 25 years, Makievsky has dedicated her career to advancing the missions of diverse child and family serving human service organizations. She brings an extensive background in nonprofit leadership including program development, advocacy, and innovation design for both community-based and national organizations and a deep passion for helping people.