This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Peter Koleske Peter Koleske Named New Senior Vice President at Wintrust Private Client Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: pkoleske@wintrust.com

Website: https://www.wintrust.com/privateclient

Phone: (414) 255-1006



(414) 255-1006 Pete is a lead advisor and relationship manager to high net worth individuals, families, and organizations, including closely held and family-owned businesses. His 30 years of financial services experience include banking, investments, and trusts.