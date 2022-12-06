Sheboygan Paint Company is pleased to announce the appointment of its new President and CEO, Paul Krueger, effective January 3, 2023. Krueger brings 35 years of industrial coatings experience to his new role. “The company’s position as an innovative, service-driven, midsized company – coupled with its investment in novel technology development – offers tremendous potential to our customers and employees,” said Krueger. “I look forward to leading the organization toward its vision of becoming the most recognized family-owned industrial coatings company in the U.S. Current CEO Peter Kirton will retire at the end of 2022