Paul D. Schoessow

Paul has been promoted to Partner of Vrakas Business Valuations, LLC, part of the Vrakas CPAs + Advisors family of companies. Paul will be responsible for working with clients to identify their valuation and other related requirements and performing detailed analyses to determine the most appropriate and supportable solutions for his clients’ needs. Paul specializes in valuing privately-held businesses for the purposes of succession planning, divorce, shareholder buyouts, and other purposes. Paul also has experience in testifying regarding income available for support for divorce cases.