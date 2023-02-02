This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Paul A. Rothering

Vrakas Promotes Paul A. Rothering to Shareholder

Email: prothering@vrakascpas.com
Website: https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone: (262) 798-7622

 

Paul has been promoted to Shareholder in the firm’s audit department. As an Audit Shareholder, Paul’s primary role at the firm includes performing and managing financial statement audit/review engagements, advising clients on new accounting standards, and assisting with client mergers/acquisitions. Paul works with privately-held companies, including private equity and ESOP owned companies. Paul also oversees the firm’s college internship and full-time employee recruiting efforts.

