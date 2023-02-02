Paul A. Rothering

Email: prothering@vrakascpas.com
Website: https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone: (262) 798-7622
Paul has been promoted to Shareholder in the firm’s audit department. As an Audit Shareholder, Paul’s primary role at the firm includes performing and managing financial statement audit/review engagements, advising clients on new accounting standards, and assisting with client mergers/acquisitions. Paul works with privately-held companies, including private equity and ESOP owned companies. Paul also oversees the firm’s college internship and full-time employee recruiting efforts.