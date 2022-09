This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Patricia Torres Nájera, Ph.D. Torres Nájera leads MATC community ed, Hispanic-Serving Institution work, engagement Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: najerap1@matc.edu

Website: http://matc.edu/

(414) 297-6803 Dr. Torres Nájera will ensure Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) standards for excellence collegewide, execute strategic initiatives, and forge strong bonds with community-based organizations, school districts and other partners.