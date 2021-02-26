Perlick is pleased to welcome Pat Holden to our team as Facilities Manager. Pat has nearly 20 years of experience in Maintenance Supervision from his roles at Poclain Hydraulic, Weasler Engineering, and Borg Warner. In his new role, Pat will lead the maintenance, machine shop, inspection & plating teams, and will also oversee the environmental, health, and safety functions of our manufacturing facility. Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, and headquartered on Good Hope Road, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for the bar and beverage and home industries.