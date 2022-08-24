Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. is pleased to welcome Senior Vice President Norb Schiek to their team. Norb is a seasoned lender with extensive experience in asset-based and cash flow lending in both the bank and non-bank platforms. He believes commercial lending is a partnership and attempts to build strong relationships with business owners while also providing consultation and advice. In Norb’s new role, he will be a part of the Wisconsin market lending team, seeking to build long-term relationships with companies throughout the state with revenues of $20MM to $200MM.