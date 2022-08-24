This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Norb Schiek

Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. hires new Senior Vice President

Email: nschiek@wintrust.com
Website: https://www.townbank.us/
Phone: (414) 255-1003

Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. is pleased to welcome Senior Vice President Norb Schiek to their team. Norb is a seasoned lender with extensive experience in asset-based and cash flow lending in both the bank and non-bank platforms. He believes commercial lending is a partnership and attempts to build strong relationships with business owners while also providing consultation and advice. In Norb’s new role, he will be a part of the Wisconsin market lending team, seeking to build long-term relationships with companies throughout the state with revenues of $20MM to $200MM.