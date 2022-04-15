Nominate your favorite charity in need to be the 2022 Design for a Difference-Milwaukee recipient

FLOOR360 is proud to present the annual call for nominations for Design For a Difference-Milwaukee 2022. Nominate your favorite non-profit to be the recipient of FLOOR360’s interior makeover. Launched in 2019, Design for a Difference-Milwaukee is a part of the nationwide community-driven movement that unites socially-conscious, design-driven flooring showrooms with interior designers and other businesses to make over much needed spaces at local charities.

FLOOR360 has provided free Design for a Difference makeovers in Wisconsin to local non-profit facilities since 2015. Nominate your favorite non-profit and see videos and information about past recipients along with the before and after photos and videos at FLOOR360.com

2019’s recipient, Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center:

The mission of Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center is to meet the needs of runaway, homeless, and other troubled youth and their families from Milwaukee’s diverse communities by providing services to empower youth, help them resolve personal and family problems, strengthen family relationships, and support safe and stable homes.

Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center is a private, non-profit corporation which has been providing help to Milwaukee area youth and families since 1976. We offer shelter, counseling, educational and other services to help young people resolve their problems and strengthen family relationships.