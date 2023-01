This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(262) 909-3393 Nikki Wagner has been named President of Catch-22 Creative, a Milwaukee-based marketing/advertising agency specializing in business-to-business communication. Wagner replaces agency founder Don Schauf, who will remain with the firm through 2023.