Nicole Schmidt LUMIN Schools names new Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: schmidt@luminschools.org

Website: https://www.luminschools.org/LUMIN-Schools/About-Us/Staff.htm

Phone: (414) 354-5126



LUMIN Schools has announced the promotion of Nicole Schmidt to Vice President and Chief Academic Officer. Nicole will lead the implementation of academic and professional programs, fostering student achievement and teacher development.