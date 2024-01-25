The Wisconsin Center District, owners and operators of the Baird Center, Miller High Life Theatre and UWM Panther Arena, is proud to welcome Nickie Rouleau to the sales team. With 10 years of sales experience and a love for Milwaukee, Nickie brings a wealth of expertise to the District.

In her new role, Nickie will be embracing the corporate meetings market, from groups of 20 to over 2,000. Reach out to Nickie for your tour of the newly expanded Baird Center or to plan your company’s next high-impact event.