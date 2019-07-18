Perlick is pleased to announce Nick Siler joined our company as vice president – engineering. Nick comes to Perlick with more than two decades of manufacturing experience, specializing in business process improvement and management. Nick will manage and further develop Perlick’s world class engineering department, increasing emphasis on innovation, product development and new technology.

Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.