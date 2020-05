This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Nick Sannes Appointed S.J. Janis Company President

Email: nick@sjjanis.com

Website: https://sjjanis.com/

Phone: (414) 259-0300



(414) 259-0300 S.J. Janis Company, Inc., a Wauwatosa full-service design/build remodeling firm serving southeastern Wisconsin since 1951, named Nick Sannes president. Nick ensures staff have resources for success and he manages customer service for 1,400 clients.