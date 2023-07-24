New ideas to help clients reach their goals

BizTimes: How does your company foster innovation?

Kevin Kane: “First Business Bank fosters innovation by focusing on efficiency, continuous improvement, and an open exchange of ideas among our teams. We want employees to question existing processes and seek better solutions. Equally important, we deeply value client feedback to guide us. Our approach is simple: listen and act. For us, innovation isn’t just about new ideas — it’s about aligning those ideas with our mission while meeting our clients’ needs.”

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your customers?

Kane: “I believe the most important responsibility to our clients is understanding their goals and what may be preventing them from reaching those goals. That’s the foundation and helps guide the solutions and services we provide. Our role extends beyond banking solutions. For example, sharing benchmarking data or metrics relevant to their industry, making introductions to potential suppliers, customers, or COIs. How can we empower them with data, connections, and advice to create opportunities for them?”

BizTimes: Who was your hero when you began your career?

Kane: “Early in my career, my hero was Jim Wigdale, at the time he was CEO of M&I Bank. He exemplified how to treat people. Despite leading a large company, he was incredibly grounded. His actions spoke louder than words, defining what it meant to be a good banker, including taking responsibility for mistakes, which deeply impressed me. He showed me you can achieve success without an ego simply by being a caring, genuine individual who valued both employees and clients.”

BizTimes: What opportunities and challenges do you see on the horizon for your industry?

Kane: “Amid the current volatility, I think banks that remain focused on their core strengths will see more opportunities, not less. A consistent, client-centered approach is more valuable than ever. I believe businesses will seek banking partners that pay attention to them, communicate well, listen to what they need, and deliver it quickly.

Our challenges are macroeconomic disruptions and changing regulations. And attracting younger talent by showing them banking is a rewarding career.”

BizTimes: Does your company have any new products or services to announce?

Kane: “First Business Bank launched Integrated Payables, a solution for businesses that automates the accounts payable function. It significantly improves operational efficiency by simplifying payment processing, reducing cost, and enhancing payment security. We’ll continue to emphasize Treasury Management and technology as a way for us to help clients transform their companies.”

17335 Golf Pkwy • Brookfield, WI 53045

(262) 792-1400 • firstbusiness.bank