Nettesheim Brothers Launch New Business Ventures

N2 Advantage Law, Ltd. | N2 Advantage, Ltd. announced today that local business professionals Timothy Nettesheim and Joel Nettesheim have formed two new business ventures. Although the brothers have traveled different professional paths, Tim as an attorney and Joel as a certified public accountant, the time is right to bring their combined expertise to the business community with N2 Advantage.

N2 Advantage Law, Ltd. provides corporate legal services, while N2 Advantage, Ltd. focuses on financial advising and investments. Together, N2 Advantage serves business owners, whether the area of need is finance, law, negotiation, diligence or funding.

“N2 Advantage changes how business and legal services are delivered, focusing on greater efficiency and accessibility, while maintaining our commitment to high quality and solid business advice,” said Tim Nettesheim.

Joining the Nettesheim brothers in these ventures are James Pellegrini, an experienced business and transactional attorney, and Steve Balistreri, a serial entrepreneur and private equity sponsor. Together, this group has closed more than 500 transactions as advisors, legal counsel and investors. The N2 Advantage is their multidisciplinary approach to deals executed through the eyes of business owners, and Tim, Joel, Jim and Steve are all business owners.

“I’ve known Tim and Joel personally and professionally for over 20 years. You couldn’t find a more qualified group to lead this new venture. I feel fortunate to be associated with them and I look forward to seeing their successful future,” said Balistreri.

Bill Vogel, CEO and owner of Gateway Plastics, Inc. and other businesses, said “Tim and his Team provide a full suite of advisory services that we rely on to help grow our business.”

The new structure moves away from the old school, big law firm model, taking instead a contemporary approach. “The billable hour is becoming a relic,” according to Tim Nettesheim. “N2 Advantage offers various fee structures, especially flat fee and value-added options.”

But why not a full-service law firm? “The Milwaukee community has exceptional lawyers in all areas of practice,” said Jim Pellegrini. “The problem is that they don’t all work at the same firm. N2 Advantage Law maintains a robust referral network. When an issue is outside our expertise, we direct clients to skilled and accomplished advisors; not just a partner down the hall who may not be the best fit.”

The combined advantages and multidisciplinary approach to transactions come at the right time. Tim Nettesheim points out, “We all know the COVID-19 shutdown and remote work environment have made it difficult to execute everyday business activities taken for granted in the past. The impact has been even greater when buying a business, selling your business, financing your business or investing in another business. Now, N2 Advantage offers expert, efficient and in-person service for complex business projects.”

# # #

N2 Advantage Law, Ltd.| N2 Advantage, Ltd., is a boutique business law, M&A, private equity and finance firm which utilizes the proprietary 1Source Deal Management System to transform the legal services experience, maximize value and close the deal. This system provides clients transparency by applying project management during the deal, along with competitive flat free milestone pricing.