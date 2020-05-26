Navigating the “next normal” at work

Employees across the country have spent the last few months adapting to a work at home routine, while company leaders have been strategizing new modes of workplace operation.

Hard work has continued; new technology has helped keep people connected and productive. Now, businesses must adapt to the reality of how to safely bring their teams back together at the office.

The Schroeder Solutions Team has reached out to colleagues and clients during this time to gain perspective and consider the many options for the new office standard. The team has conducted interviews, researched products and materials and explored design concepts to uncover what is next for the modern workplace.

Creating spaces that work is our mission, so it is our job to communicate options and help clients make choices that make sense for their business and our community.

We know the health and safety of your employees is your number one priority; they are your greatest asset. Understanding how to weave effective visual cues into a thoughtfully designed, or redesigned, workplace is critical.

The Schroeder Solutions Team is here to help. We can provide products and services to prepare your physical space for the safe return of your valued team members.

Social distancing products:

Signage & Wayfinding

Screens & Dividers

Personal Protection Products

Return to work services: