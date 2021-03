This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Nancy LaViolette Joins Lauber Business Partners to Lead Recruiting Process Insourcing
Email: nancy.laviolette@lauber-partners.com

Website: https://www.lauber-partners.com/

Phone: (920) 360-6729



(920) 360-6729 Nancy LaViolette, VP, Recruiting Process Insourcing, has joined Lauber to lead the new Human Resources service, Recruitment Process Insourcing (RPI). Nancy comes with over 24 years of experience in the Recruiting and Staffing Industry.