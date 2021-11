This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Morgan Dunkleberger
Email: morgan.dunkleberger@creativebusinessinteriors.com

(414) 545-8500 Creative Business Interiors brings on Morgan Dunkleberger as Accountant. Morgan is a recent graduate from UW-Whitewater and holds a BS in Finance. She is filling the accounts payable role at Creative.