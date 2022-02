This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Miranda Allison joined VISIT Milwaukee as its digital marketing manager. Allison is responsible for the management of VISIT Milwaukee's website, paid social media efforts, and email marketing. She has previous digital marketing experience.