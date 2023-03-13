Minority Owned Law Firm MWH Law Group Serves as Co-Issuer’s Counsel to CVS Health Corporation in Connection with $6 Billion Corporate Bond Offering

Milwaukee, WI / March 1, 2023) MWH Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that the firm served as co-issuer’s counsel to CVS Health Corporation (CVS Health) in connection with the company’s issuance of $6 billion in bonds. “This is a significant transaction not just in terms of the dollar value of the bonds sold, but also with respect to CVS Health’s commitment to using a minority-owned law firm in the sort of complex finance work that has long been the province of big Wall Street law,” said Emery K. Harlan, partner with MWH Law Group and co-founder of the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF). “While many companies routinely involve minority and women investment banking firms in bond financings, CVS Health is one of the very few that has brought a minority-owned law firm to the table. We are truly hopeful that other companies — particularly those committed to supplier diversity and equity — will explore ways to involve minority-owned firms in financings.”

“This financing exemplifies our commitment to diversity initiatives and to the importance of engaging firms such as MWH Law Group that reflect those values,” said Colleen M. McIntosh, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Assistant General Counsel of CVS Health. “As a sponsor and supporter of NAMWOLF, we look forward to continued collaboration to further advance the empowerment of our colleagues, communities and industries through a culture of inclusivity.”

NAMWOLF strives to promote diversity in the legal profession by fostering successful relationships among preeminent minority and women-owned law firms and private/public entities. Tom Moffatt, Vice President, Asst. Secretary & Asst. General Counsel at CVS Health, oversaw the financing for the company. Shearman & Sterling LLP served as co-issuer’s counsel alongside MWH Law Group in the transaction.

About MWH Law Group LLP

MWH Law Group LLP is a minority-owned firm that harnesses the power of its attorneys’ diverse backgrounds to provide a broader and more complete perspective for their clients. MWH attorneys are driven by their passion for the law and motivated to represent their clients in the most efficient way possible. Their service portfolio includes labor and employment, litigation, corporate, transactional, real estate, technology, intellectual property and public finance.