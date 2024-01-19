Milwaukee Chamber Theater hires new managing director

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre board of trustees on Thursday announced the appointment of Megwyn Sanders-Andrews as the organization’s new managing director.

“Megwyn brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, and we are confident that her dynamic leadership will propel the theater into a new era of success,” said Jason Rae, president of the MCT board of trustees. “I am confident that her vision, working hand-in-hand with artistic director Brent Hazelton, will not only uphold the high standards set by our theater but will also drive innovation and growth.”

Sanders-Andrews holds a Ph.D. in interdisciplinary theater studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.A. in performance studies from New York University.

“I’m honored to join the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, which has a tremendous 50-year history of creating high-quality theater and offers stories from unique voices that audiences won’t see anywhere else,” said Sanders-Andrews. “It is my sincere belief that theater has the ability to bridge divides and bring communities together. I am eager to contribute to this shared vision and continue building Milwaukee Chamber Theatre as an essential hub for Milwaukee artists, Milwaukee audiences and Milwaukee stories.”

Sanders-Andrews previously served as executive director of Our Odyssey, Inc.

She lives in Lake Country with her family and serves on the boards of Our Odyssey, Inc., and ArtWorks for Milwaukee.

“Megwyn and I share a belief that live theater has a unique value in fostering connections and understanding within our diverse community,” said Hazelton. “Megwyn’s demonstrated commitment to creating impactful experiences aligns perfectly with our goal of using theater to inspire multicultural and multigenerational conversations throughout our community. I’m absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Megwyn as we move MCT into its next 50 years.”

Founded in 1975 by Montgomery Davis and Ruth Schudson, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre partners with other arts organizations, community-based organizations, and universities to produce thought-provoking productions and innovative outreach programs on an intimate, human scale.