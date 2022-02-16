Milwaukee-based Granular Recognized as Standout Agency in Google’s Partner Program

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Granular maintained Google Premier Partner status for the sixth year in a row. With this announcement, Granular is now the only Wisconsin-based company to be recognized as a Google Premier Partner.

This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status, the most exclusive designation given to advertising agencies ranking among the top 3% of their Google Partner program.

“Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online.” said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

“Our clients depend on us to find and implement the best performing advertising channels and platforms that drive the most measurable results for their business. Google is a key ingredient in almost every one of our client’s digital advertising plans because of the measurable ROI and targeted reach their ad platform provides,” said Jordon Meyer, Founder and CEO at Granular. “Google’s more strict guidelines for being a Premier Partner means Granular has once-again proven with data that our client accounts focus on the right elements that lead to successful campaigns.”

The Google Partner program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

“Granular has helped us reinvent our Google Ads strategy to drastically improve return on ad spend,” said Caleb Schmidt, Fleet Farm’s E-Business Manager, when speaking about their partnership with Granular.

Founded and run by digital marketing experts, Granular specializes in Paid Digital Marketing (Google Ads, Paid Social, Display, Programmatic) and stays focused by not offering services that get in the way of our core expertise. We are a talent-heavy, laser-focused group of digital marketing experts delivering a level of unbeatable service and data-driven results.

Through paid advertising, Granular helps accelerate growth for businesses and organizations around the country. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in downtown Milwaukee, our team of highly experienced senior-level PPC specialists has managed well over $80,000,000 in digital ad spend. Granular manages digital advertising for clients of all types, from Fortune 100, emerging start-ups and family-owned businesses. Learn more about Granular by visiting https://granularmarketing.com/.