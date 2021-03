This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Milissa Rick Regal Ware Names New Vice President of Marketing

Website: http://www.regalware.com

Phone: (262) 626-8535



(262) 626-8535 Regal Ware is pleased to announce Milissa Rick has joined the organization as Vice President of Marketing. Milissa will assume responsibility for marketing structure and approach, digital platforms, and enhancing the customer/consumer experience.