Mike Wolf Joins Peter Schwabe, Inc.

Website: http://www.pschwabe.com

Phone: (262) 662-5551



(262) 662-5551 Peter Schwabe, Inc. (PSI), a Midwestern commercial general contractor, is pleased to announce that Mike Wolf has joined the firm as senior estimator and project manager. In this role, he will manage multi-million dollar construction projects.