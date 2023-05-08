Michelle Gross has joined Sellars Absorbent Materials as vice president of marketing. Milwaukee-based Sellars is a leading manufacturer of wipes, absorbents and towel and tissue products. Gross, who has more than 25 years of experience working with national brands at Briggs & Stratton, Broan-Nutone and InSinkErator, will lead Sellars’ marketing team as it enters new channels and introduces new products. Sellars’ products are used to wipe and absorb liquids on surfaces and hands in a variety of commercial, industrial and residential applications. Sellars will soon launch Bravo® kitchen towels in the grocery channel.