HGA has welcomed Michele Stanton as Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Based in the Milwaukee office, she will direct the firm’s information technology strategy, working closely with Executive leadership, IT teams, and the Digital Practice Group firmwide. Stanton has directed enterprise-wide technology solutions for leading companies throughout Wisconsin and globally. Her background includes strategic planning, business and technology transformation, digital innovation, IT delivery and operations, mergers and acquisitions, and systems integration.