Wisconsin Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Michael Weber has joined the organization as Vice President of Commercial Banking. For over 15 years, Mike has provided various client advisory services to middle market, privately held companies in the Midwest. His expertise spans financial and strategic acquisitions and financing CAPEX projects/expansions. He has an in-depth knowledge of various payment solutions and full-service treasury management products. Mike holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and International Business from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.