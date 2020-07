This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Michael W. Taibleson joins Godfrey & Kahn as employee benefits and tax attorney

Website: https://www.gklaw.com/

(414) 287-5500



(414) 287-5500 Michael Taibleson joins Godfrey & Kahn as special counsel in the Employee Benefits Practice Group. He advises employers, retirement plan fiduciaries, insurers and plan administrators for implementing, administering and remediation of benefit plans.