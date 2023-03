This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Michael R. Sherer von Briesen & Roper, s.c. welcomes Michael Sherer to its Waukesha office. Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: michael.sherer@vonbriesen.com

Website: http://www.vonbriesen.com

Phone: (262) 241-5600



(262) 241-5600 Michaels joins our Labor and Employment Law Section and focuses his practice on employment litigation, employment law counseling, collective bargaining, contract administration, and representation before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).