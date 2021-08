This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

North Shore Bank today announced Michael Murphy as assistant vice president, regional mortgage sales manager. He has more than 25 years of experience and will be responsible for assisting customers with financing their homes.