This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Michael Montgomery Montgomery named CEO/CIO of Marshall Street Capital Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Website: https://www.mscap.com/

Phone: (414) 273-3421



(414) 273-3421 Montgomery to lead wealth strategy and investment, staff and philanthropic initiatives for family office. He previously was President/CEO for Ford Estates and Brush Street Investments, the Ford family office and private investment arm, respectively.