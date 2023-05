This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Michael Massek Joins Johnson Financial Group as VP, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer

(262) 523-8115 Michael Massek has joined Johnson Financial Group as VP, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer. With 24 years of industry experience, he specializes in construction financing, condo lending and portfolio lending, and assisting first-time homebuyers.